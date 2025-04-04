Udupi Abduction Case: Jin Meril and Muhammad Akram Appear Before High Court in Response to Habeas Corpus Petition

Bengaluru: Jin Meril, a 19-year-old woman from Uddinahitlu village in Udupi, and her boyfriend, Muhammad Akram, appeared before the High Court today in connection with a habeas corpus petition filed by Jin’s parents, Godwin Devadas and his wife. The case stems from a complaint lodged by Mr. Devadas at the Udupi city police station on March 20, alleging the abduction of his daughter by Mr. Akram.

The genesis of the legal proceedings lies in the initial police report filed by Mr. Devadas, which prompted authorities to launch an investigation into the alleged abduction. Dissatisfied with the progress of the investigation, Jin’s parents subsequently filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on March 28, seeking the court’s intervention to ensure their daughter’s well-being and safe return.

During the preliminary hearing of the habeas corpus petition, lawyers representing Mr. Akram and Ms. Meril informed the court of their intention to present Ms. Meril before the bench on April 4. True to their commitment, the couple appeared before a two-judge bench comprising Justice V. Kameshwar Rao and Justice T. M. Nadar today.

During the court proceedings, a pivotal statement was made by Ms. Meril, wherein she unequivocally declared that she had not been abducted by Mr. Akram and had accompanied him willingly. This assertion directly contradicted the abduction allegations made by her father in the initial police complaint and the subsequent habeas corpus petition.

Adding a layer of emotional complexity to the proceedings, Ms. Meril’s mother expressed a fervent desire to communicate with her daughter. Recognizing the sensitive nature of the situation, the presiding judge granted the request, allowing for a private conversation to take place between mother and daughter within the confines of his chambers. The details of this private discussion remain confidential.

Following the private conversation, Ms. Meril’s mother pleaded with the judges to allow her to take her daughter home. However, sources indicate that Ms. Meril remained steadfast in her decision and declined the request. The court heard that Ms. Meril informed the bench of her intention to marry Mr. Akram on April 19 and that she planned to meet with her mother following the ceremony. Further, she reassured the judges that she maintains a healthy and loving relationship with her mother.

The court, cognizant of the complex dynamics at play, has scheduled the next hearing for April 22. Justice Rao and Justice Nadar have directed that Ms. Meril be presented before the court again on that date to further assess the situation and ensure her continued well-being.

The session was also attended by Udupi city station sub-inspector Puneeth, demonstrating the ongoing interest of law enforcement in this sensitive case.

The case raises significant questions regarding personal autonomy, parental rights, and the complexities of interfaith relationships. The High Court’s continued scrutiny of the matter highlights the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring the protection of individual liberties while simultaneously addressing the concerns raised by concerned parents. The next hearing on April 22 is expected to shed further light on the evolving circumstances of this case and the future trajectory of the relationship between Jin Meril, Muhammad Akram, and her family. The public awaits the outcome of the proceedings with considerable interest.