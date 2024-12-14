Udupi: Ambalpady Flyover Construction to Begin on Dec 16 – Yashpal Suvarna

Udupi: A meeting was held at the Vasanta Mantapa in Ambalpady on Saturday to discuss the long-pending flyover construction project at Ambalpady junction.

MLA Yashpal Suvarna said that the flyover construction work should begin immediately and be completed in a phased manner. He also suggested that the Brahmagiri-Ambalpady connecting road should be widened and developed through the municipality.

Kaderekaru Gram Panchayat President Jayakara Sherigar, Ambalpady Gram Panchayat President Sujaata Yogi Shetty, and other dignitaries were present at the meeting. The officials from the Highway Department informed that the flyover construction project, estimated to cost Rs 23.53 crore, will commence on December 16. The 1.28 km long flyover will be 22 meters wide and 5.5 meters high. The project has been awarded to Karla Constructions.

The meeting was attended by Udupi City Municipal Council President Prabhakar Poojary, Kaderekaru Gram Panchayat President Jayakara Sherigar, Ambalpady Gram Panchayat President Sujaata Yogi Shetty, Udupi City Municipal Councilor Harish Shetty, and other dignitaries.