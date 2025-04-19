Udupi Bishop Extends Easter Greetings, Urges Reflection and Renewal

Udupi: The Bishop of Udupi, the Reverend Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, has extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the community, emphasizing the significance of the resurrection feast as a symbol of hope, renewal, and the victory of light over darkness.

In a media release issued earlier today, Bishop Lobo remarked, “We are blessed to once again celebrate the resurrection feast of Lord Jesus Christ, Easter. On this auspicious occasion, I extend heartfelt festival greetings to all members and friends of the community.”

He further elaborated on the profound meaning of Easter, stating that it “stands as an eternal symbol of renewal, hope, and the triumph of light over darkness—a deeply resonant message that transcends the spiritual journey.” The Bishop encouraged individuals to embrace transformation, fostering unity and compassion across differences.

Highlighting the message of the resurrection, Bishop Lobo urged reflection on the “sustaining power of human consciousness and the enduring force of love.” He expressed his hope that the spirit of Easter would inspire individuals to mend fractured relationships, extend assistance to those in need, and cultivate peace within the community.

Concluding his message, Bishop Lobo prayed that the “spirit of Easter inspires each of us to seek harmony, to uplift one another with kindness, and to cherish the beautiful diversity that uniquely connects our world.” He offered his blessings to all on this significant occasion of the resurrection festival.