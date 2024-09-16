Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Appointed as Chairman of the CCBI Pastoral Plan Facilitation Committee

Udupi: Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo of the Diocese of Udupi has been appointed as the chairman of CCBI Pastoral Plan Facilitation Committee, during the CCBI Executive Committee Meeting held on September 11, headed by Philip Neri Cardinal Ferrao, president of the CCBI.

The Facilitation Committee, under the guidance of Bishop Lobo, will ensure the effective dissemination and implementation of the Pastoral Plan of the CCBI, “Journeying towards a Synodal Church: Mission 2033.”

This Committee will play a crucial role in monitoring, reviewing, assisting and encouraging the secretaries of the commissions, directors of the departments and coordinators of the Apostolates of the CCBI at the national, regional and diocesan levels.

Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, vicar general, Diocese of Udupi, the clergy and lay faithful of the Diocese of Udupi have extended their heartfelt congratulations, prayers and best wishes to Bishop Gerald Lobo on this appointment.