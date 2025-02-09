Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Celebrates 75th Birthday and Silver Jubilee of Episcopal Ordination in Grand Manner

Udupi: A momentous celebration unfolded on Sunday at the open grounds of the Milagres Cathedral in Kallianpur, commemorating the 75th birthday of the Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, the esteemed Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, alongside the Silver Jubilee of his 25 years of Episcopal ordination. This dual celebration not only marked significant milestones in Bishop Lobo’s life but also served as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the spiritual and social welfare of his community.

The event was graced by the presence of the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, Most Rev. Dr. Leopoldo Girelli, who was welcomed with great enthusiasm by Bishop Lobo, Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves, the vicar general of the Diocese of Udupi, Fr. Dr. Roshan D’Souza, the chancellor of the diocese, and various lay leaders from the community. This visit was particularly significant as it marked the Apostolic Nuncio’s first engagement with the Diocese of Udupi.

The celebrations commenced with a Thanksgiving Mass led by Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo, attended by an assembly of bishops, clergy, and devoted parishioners. The atmosphere was imbued with reverence and gratitude as the congregation came together to honor the remarkable journey of their beloved bishop.

In his homily, Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao, the Bishop of Shimoga, extolled Bishop Lobo for his Christ-like leadership and dedication to his flock. He emphasized the importance of celebrating not just the milestones of age and ordination but the profound impact of Bishop Lobo’s faith and service. “It is an occasion not to celebrate just the jubilee of two occasions; it is a celebration of a man’s 75 years of faith, a celebration of a shepherd’s tireless toil of 25 years for his sheep,” he remarked. Bishop Serrao highlighted Bishop Lobo’s role as both an administrator and a compassionate listener, embodying the qualities of the Good Shepherd.

Following the Mass, the public felicitation program commenced, during which Apostolic Nuncio Girelli delivered a heartfelt message, acknowledging Bishop Lobo’s life as a model for society. He noted that through his spiritual leadership, Bishop Lobo has instilled the humanitarian values espoused by Jesus Christ among his followers. The Nuncio praised the bishop’s service-oriented approach, which has set a commendable standard for governance within the diocese and serves as an inspiration for other dioceses across the nation.

Girelli began his address with a warm “Namaste” in Kannada, expressing his joy at visiting Udupi, a region renowned for its rich fishing culture. He commended the diocese’s social services, which have successfully engaged individuals from diverse communities. Concluding his remarks in Konkani with a heartfelt “Dev Borem Karu” (May God bless you), Girelli’s words resonated deeply with the audience.

Archbishop Peter Machado of the Bangalore Archdiocese also took the opportunity to commend Bishop Lobo, recognizing him as a friend of the people and highlighting his exceptional ability to understand and address their needs. He praised the bishop for his organizational prowess and disciplined approach to any undertaking, qualities that have earned him admiration from his peers in other dioceses.

The event also featured tributes to the Apostolic Nuncio, with Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo presenting a token of appreciation on behalf of the diocese. Furthermore, all the commissions of the diocese took the opportunity to honor their bishop, reflecting the deep respect and affection held for him within the community.

In his acceptance speech, Bishop Lobo expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported him throughout his life and ministry. He acknowledged the blessings he has received from God, emphasizing his thankfulness for the journey he has undertaken over the past 75 years and the 25 years of his episcopal service.

The celebration attracted a multitude of dignitaries, including the retired Archbishop of Bangalore and current Administrator of the Mysore Diocese, Most Rev. Bernard Moras; retired Bishop of Agra, Most Rev. Albert D’Souza; and numerous other bishops from across India, each of whom contributed to the rich tapestry of the event with their presence and blessings.

The program was conducted by Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, who welcomed the gathering with warmth and grace. The Diocesan Financial Committee members, Pritesh D’Sa and Jenisha Kemmannu played a pivotal role in hosting the event, ensuring that the day unfolded seamlessly.

As the celebrations concluded, the sense of community and shared faith was palpable, with many attendees reflecting on the profound impact of Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo’s leadership and the enduring legacy of his service to the Diocese of Udupi. The event not only celebrated significant milestones in the bishop’s life but also reinforced the commitment of the diocese to continue fostering a spirit of compassion, service, and unity among its members.



