Udupi CEN Police Arrest Two for Illegal Ganja Transport

Udupi: In a significant operation, the Udupi CEN police have apprehended two individuals for the illegal transportation of ganja near Narayan Nagar Road in Puttur village. The arrests occurred during a proactive intervention aimed at curbing drug-related activities in the region.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Sapaz, aged 29, hailing from Naringana village in Bantwal taluk, and 19-year-old Charan U. Bhandary from Udupi Santhekatte, were found in possession of a substantial quantity of illegal substances. Police seized approximately 740 grams of ganja, valued at ₹53,300, along with a scooter worth ₹25,000, cash amounting to ₹2,170, and two mobile phones.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Police Inspector Ramachandranayak and Probationary DSP Geeta Patil. A dedicated team, which included Sub-Inspector Pavan Nayak and other officers from the Sen Police Station, played a crucial role in the successful execution of the operation.

Authorities are emphasizing their commitment to combating drug-related offenses and maintaining public safety in the area. The arrested individuals are expected to face legal proceedings as the investigation continues.