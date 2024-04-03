Udupi – Chikkamagaluru Congress candidate JP Hegde Files Nomination

Udupi: The Congress candidate for Udupi – Chikkamagaluru Constituency, K Jayaprakash Hegde filed his nomination papers, on April 3.

K Jayaprakash Hegde was accompanied by Energy minister K J George, former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, Motamma, and Chikkamgaluru DCC president Dr Amshumath.

Before filing the nomination, a party workers meeting was held at the Udupi District Congress Bhavan.

K Jayaprakash Hegde visited the DC office and filed his nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari.