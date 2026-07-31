Udupi: Congress Holds Massive Protest Against MLA Yashpal Suvarna Over Alleged Hate Speech

Udupi: The Udupi District Congress on Friday staged a massive protest near the Old KSRTC Bus Stand in Udupi, condemning Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna over his alleged hate speech, including what the party described as a threat against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s family and derogatory remarks concerning the NEET students’ movement.

Hundreds of Congress workers participated in the demonstration, raising slogans against the BJP MLA and demanding immediate legal action. A poster portraying Yashpal Suvarna as Ravana drew considerable public attention during the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leader Niketh Raj Mourya said that leaders like Yashpal Suvarna could never destroy Rahul Gandhi’s family. He recalled that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed their lives for the nation and urged the MLA not to forget their contributions.

“Our politics is based on Gandhian principles, whereas Yashpal Suvarna’s politics reflects hooliganism. While the BJP follows a policy of ‘Divide and Rule,’ the Congress believes in ‘Bharat Jodo’ (Unite India),” he said.

Niketh Raj further alleged that during the student protests in Delhi, BJP supporters had disguised themselves as police personnel and assaulted protesters. He claimed that the people would give a fitting reply through the ballot box.

“Since 2014, the country has been misled. Now, the youth have taken to the streets to ensure that this does not continue,” he added.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake demanded the immediate arrest of MLA Yashpal Suvarna. He alleged that BJP leaders who had “stolen offerings meant for Lord Rama’s temple” were now facing divine retribution and were resorting to irresponsible statements.

KPCC spokesperson Sudhir Kumar Maroli said Udupi had once been represented by respected leaders such as the late V.S. Acharya and expressed regret that the constituency was now represented by an MLA whom he accused of displaying rowdy behaviour.

He urged Yashpal Suvarna to change his conduct and concentrate on the development of the constituency, warning that Congress workers would lay siege to the MLA’s residence if such behaviour continued.

Congress leader Prasad Raj Kanchan criticised Suvarna for allegedly referring to Manipal students as terrorists, calling the remarks highly irresponsible. He said the MLA appeared to believe that making derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi would strengthen his political standing.

“The people of Udupi are well aware of his behaviour and the manner in which he treats the public. He should introspect after making such remarks against Manipal students and be ashamed of his statements,” Kanchan said.

He also assured that the Congress would continue to stand with the students of Manipal and remain committed to safeguarding their interests. He expressed confidence that the people of Udupi would deliver a fitting democratic response to such statements in the upcoming elections.

Congress Workers Burn Effigy, Throw Eggs at Ravana-Themed Cutout

As part of the protest, Congress workers displayed a cutout portraying Yashpal Suvarna as Ravana with ten heads and eight hands, symbolising their criticism of his alleged remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

The cutout depicted the MLA wearing shorts and holding various objects, including a liquor bottle, an ice candy, a mobile phone, a towel, playing cards, Melody chocolates, and a pot.

Congress workers later hurled eggs at the cutout, raised slogans against the MLA, and burned the effigy as a mark of protest.

Former MLA Gopal Poojary, District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, and party leaders Ramesh Kanchan, Veronica Cornelio, Uday Kumar Shetty Muniyalu, Prashanth Jathan, Prakhyath Shetty, Saurabh Ballal, Habib Ali, Hammad Udupi, Prashanth Poojary, Jyothi Hebbar, Dr. Sunitha Shetty, Raju Poojary, and several other Congress workers participated in the protest.