Death of mother-newborn in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district hospital sparks huge protest by BJP, Babulal slams govt

Jamtara (Jharkhand): The death of a mother and her newborn in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district hospital due to alleged negligence triggered a massive protest by the BJP here on Friday.

BJP workers led by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi took out a rally from Jamtara Sadar Hospital and marched to the Collectorate, raising slogans against the state government and district administration.

Addressing a gathering there, party leaders targeted the government over issues such as healthcare services, recruitment examinations, employment, education, road infrastructure, law and order, and alleged corruption.

The protest started after a woman identified as Reena Devi and her newborn died due to alleged lapses in treatment at the hospital on July 17.

Following the deaths, angry residents vandalised parts of the hospital and staged a road blockade.

Based on a complaint by the hospital administration, an FIR was registered against eight persons, including BJP district President Sumit Sharan, district General Secretary Kamlesh Mandal, BJP Yuva Morcha district chief Kunal Singh, town president Pradeep Rawat, and several unidentified persons.

Calling the action “authoritarian”, Marandi accused the state government of failing to address public grievances and prioritising its own interests over people’s welfare.

He alleged that the healthcare system in Jharkhand is in a poor state and questioned the condition of government ambulance services.

Marandi further alleged irregularities in the tendering process, claiming that commissions were being extracted and benefits extended to individuals close to the government.

He also accused the administration of turning a blind eye to illegal mining activities and irregularities in the sand, iron ore, and coal sectors.

According to him, despite Jharkhand’s abundant mineral wealth, the state’s residents were not receiving the benefits they deserved.

Former MP Sunil Soren accused the administration of acting in a partisan manner and urged officials to function impartially.

Former minister Randhir Singh questioned the state of healthcare services and alleged that the district administration was working under pressure.

Former MLA Sita Soren, who had contested the Jamtara Assembly seat as a BJP candidate, termed the government’s six-and-a-half-year tenure a failure and raised concerns over healthcare, employment, and education.

She also alleged that young people voicing their demands were being targeted with criminal cases.