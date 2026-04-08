Udupi Deputy Commissioner Finalizes Adoption Orders for Three Children

Udupi: In a significant step towards ensuring the well-being of orphaned, abandoned, or surrendered children, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. issued final adoption orders for three children on Monday. The orders were granted to couples hailing from Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh (Telangana), and the Udupi district, respectively, in accordance with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2021. The proceedings took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Rajathadri, Manipal.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. underscored the fundamental right of every child to grow up in a nurturing family environment. She emphasized the pivotal role of family in providing the essential love and care required for a child’s holistic development. She clarified that under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, only children who have been orphaned, abandoned, surrendered by their parents, or deprived of parental care, and subsequently declared legally free for adoption by the District Child Welfare Committee, are eligible for adoption.

The Deputy Commissioner urged couples seeking to adopt to adhere strictly to the legal adoption process, emphasizing the importance of following established procedures to ensure the child’s welfare and the legality of the adoption. She also addressed the critical issue of child abandonment, appealing to parents facing difficulties in caring for their children to refrain from abandoning them in unsafe locations such as garbage bins, hospital premises, toilets, roadsides, or bushes. Instead, she advocated for the utilization of designated “cradles of care,” established specifically for the protection of abandoned children. These facilities are currently available at Sri Krishnanugraha Adoption Centre in Santhekatte and at B.R. Shetty Hospital, providing a haven for vulnerable infants and children.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. issued a stern warning against any violation of the law on adoption. She stated that any involvement in illegal adoption or child trafficking cases, including collusion by hospital staff, would be met with severe penalties, including a fine of Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of up to 7 years. She also cautioned that individuals involved in the selling or purchasing of children would face a fine of Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of up to 5 years.

District Child Protection Officer Nagaratna Nayak, along with Protection Officers Suraksha and Mahesh Devadiga, and Vrinda from the Krishnanugraha Specialized Adoption Agency, were present during the proceedings.

The public is encouraged to seek further information regarding adoption procedures by visiting the official website https://missionvatsalya.wcd.gov.in⁠ or by contacting the District Child Protection Unit at 0820-2574964 or Sri Krishnanugraha Specialized Adoption Agency, Santhekatte at 9880442640. These resources offer valuable guidance and support for individuals and couples seeking to provide a loving home for a child in need.