Karnataka govt denies auto LPG shortage amid supply concerns, urges drivers not to panic

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday clarified that there is no shortage of auto LPG in the state. The government has also further appealed to auto owners and drivers not to panic or believe in rumours, assuring them that there is adequate supply in the system.

In a statement, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers’ Affairs department stated that auto drivers across the state have reported hardship due to irregular availability of gas, with many spending hours at bunk stations instead of working, affecting their daily earnings. The situation has also led to anxiety among drivers, with rumours of a supply shortage circulating widely. The government has stated that it has taken note of the development.

Responding to the concerns, the Karnataka government issued a media statement stating that while there have been fluctuations in supply with a few private auto gas supply agencies, there is no actual shortage of auto LPG. It said that oil marketing companies, including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, are ensuring continuous supply.

According to the government, auto LPG supply between April 2 and April 6 ranged from 83 to 94 metric tonnes (MT) per day. The highest supply of 94.11 MT was recorded on April 5.

The daily supply figures stood at 87.78 MT on April 2, 86.05 MT on April 3, 84.90 MT on April 4, 94.11 MT on April 5, and 83.58 MT on April 6. Everyday on an average 83.58 MT gas has been supplied to retail selling points.

The government said it is closely monitoring the supply system and will take necessary measures if required. It has also requested drivers not to queue up before bunks for gas.

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued fresh guidelines for LPG allocation to the industrial sector. Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary, Dr Neeraj Mittal, has written to Chief Secretaries of states and Union Territories outlining the new framework.

As per the guidelines, 70 per cent of LPG allocation will be earmarked for various industrial sectors, with an additional 10 per cent allocation for states that have implemented PNG reforms. Priority will be given to key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food, and agriculture, as well as to units that are unable to switch to natural gas.

The guidelines also set a limit of 0.2 TMT per day for large LPG consumers and mandate PNG registration for city gas distribution units.

Industries such as packaging, paint, steel, and ceramics are expected to benefit from the revised allocation system, which will be aligned with market demand. Fuel quotas for industries will be determined based on consumption data from March 2026.