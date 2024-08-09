Udupi Diocese holds Orientation Program on “PASTORAL PLAN-2030”

A day’s Orientation Program on “PASTORAL PLAN-2030” was organized by the Diocese of Udupi for the Clergy and Lay leaders of the Diocese on 07 August 2024 at “Anugraha” Pastoral Center, Udupi. This orientation was to help the Diocese of Udupi to draft the Pastoral Plan-2030 in the pattern of the CCBI National and Regional Plans. Rev. Dr Joe Xavier S.J. Director IDEAS, Madhurai, a renowned trainer and motivator was the resource person of the day. Around 65 participants comprising of Priests of the Diocese, Diocesan Directors of 20 Pastoral Commissions (Clergy and Laity) and Lay Representatives from various pastoral commissions took part actively in this one-day orientation program.

Addressing the participants, the Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo said that we had launched a Pastoral Plan: Mission 2025” in the year 2015. We have succeeded in implementing the same to a great extent. But we cannot afford to be complacent! As we are on the verge of 2025 and in the context of Jesus’ 2000th Birth Anniversary in 20233, we need to re-visit, review and re-design the Pastoral plan 2025. Rev. Dr Joe will orient and motivate us to redraft the Pastoral Plan in the background of the CCBI Pastoral Plan. Bishop invited all the participants to listen, reflect and meditate on the points that Dr Joe Xavier is going to present and to come out with a simple and effective Pastoral Plan 2030.

Citing the example of the late Fr Stan Swami and his ministry, Rev.Dr Joe said that the primary mission of the Church is to become the Compassionate Face of Jesus Christ, especially to the marginalized, neglected, the last and the least so as to empower them to live a dignified life. Rev. Joe said that the Pastoral plan should emerge from the Gut level(Feelings) and not just the Head level. It should be Simple, Specific, Measurable (Qualitative and Quantitative), Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound. The keywords used by Dr Joe were Communion, Participation, Collaboration, Empathy, Liberation etc

This presentation was followed by a SWOT(SWOC) Analysis which was done in the light of the previous (2015) SWOT analysis. % Deaneries came out with the new SWOT Analysis and in light of this, the key issues were identified by the members for the Pastoral Plan 2030. Fr Joe enlightened the members about the key concepts of the CCBI Pastoral Plan, such as mission trajectory, goals, objectives, and key performance indicators. He advised the members to keep in mind the broader Framework of the CCBI Pastoral plan and to apply it to the local issues and situations. He also shed some light on the terminologies of CCBI: Commissions (16), Departments (7) and Apostolates (5).

The Orientation concluded at 4.30 p.m. Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves Welcomed the gathering and Fr Denis D’Sa proposed the vote of thanks. Fr Pradeep compered the program.

A brief session with the 20 pastoral Commission directors was held after the tea break Rev. Dr Joe, Dr Prof. Aloysius Sequeira, Former Dean of Humanities, NITK and Bishop Gerald gave some guidelines to the directors to draft the Pastoral Plan for each of the Commission. This meeting concluded at 5.30 p.m.