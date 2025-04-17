Udupi Diocese Observes Maundy Thursday with Solemnity and Devotion

Udupi: Christians across the Udupi Diocese solemnly observed Maundy Thursday, April 17th, commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his apostles. The day was marked with special masses and rituals, emphasizing themes of service, love, and remembrance.

The principal Mass was held at Milagres Cathedral in Kallianpur, presided over by the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo. He was joined by several prominent clergy members including Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Rector of the Cathedral and Vicar General of the Diocese, Fr Pradeep Cardoza, Asst Parish Priest, Fr Dr. Jancil Alva, Resident Priest, Rev Fr Stephen D’Souza, Chancellor of the Diocese, Fr Ronson D’Souza, Rector Holy Cross Home Katapadi, and Fr Manoj Furtado, Rector Pilar Fathers Kallianpur.

In his homily, Bishop Lobo expounded on the significance of Holy Thursday, highlighting its representation of the Lord’s Supper, acts of service, and profound love. He emphasized the importance of embracing human values and cultivating humility in daily life, encouraging attendees to emulate Jesus’ act of washing the feet of his disciples by serving others with kindness. Quoting Jesus’ commandment, “As I have loved you, so you must love one another,” Bishop Lobo urged the congregation to extend love even to those who exhibit animosity or injustice. He also underscored the profound symbolism of the Last Supper, where Jesus offered his body and blood, inviting believers to become living testaments to his presence in the world.

Following the homily, Bishop Lobo participated in the traditional washing of the feet of laypersons, a symbolic reenactment of Jesus’ washing the feet of his twelve apostles.

At the conclusion of the Mass, the Holy Eucharist was reverently transferred to the elaborately decorated Altar of Repose. This ceremonial procession was followed by a period of adoration.

Devotees regard the washing of the feet ritual as a potent message of humility and service. Maundy Thursday also symbolizes Jesus Christ’s agony in the Garden of Gethsemane. In remembrance of this, night vigils are traditionally held in Catholic churches, continuing until the commencement of Good Friday services.

Maundy Thursday is followed by Good Friday, a day of solemn remembrance commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. The Way of the Cross, a reenactment of the Passion of Christ, stands as one of the most significant rituals observed during Good Friday ceremonies in Catholic churches.