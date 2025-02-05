Udupi Diocese Set to Celebrate Twin Jubilee Celebrations of Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo On Feb 9

Udupi: The Countdown has begun for the Twin Jubilee Celebrations of Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo.

In a press release, Udupi Dioceses PRO Fr Denis D’Sa stated that The Diocese of Udupi will come together for a grand Thanksgiving Service at Milagres Cathedral Open Grounds on Sunday, 09 February 2025, at 4:00 p.m. The Thanksgiving Mass will be followed by a Public Felicitation Program at the same venue. Most Rev. Dr. Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal (Vatican Representative in India), will preside over the felicitation program. An estimated 18 Bishops, 200 priests, and around 4,000 people are expected to gather for this momentous celebration. Indeed, this is a day of joy and gratitude as the Diocese of Udupi stands on the threshold of its twin Jubilees.

Life and Service of Bishop Gerald Lobo

Born on 12 November 1949 in Agrar of Bantwal Taluk into a humble middle-class family, Bishop Gerald Lobo joined the seminary at the age of 15. He pursued his seminary training at St. Joseph Seminary and was ordained a priest in 1977 by Bishop Basil S. D’Souza. His early priestly ministry saw him serving as an assistant priest at Urwa and Shirva and later as the Parish Priest at Badyar and Kumbla. His tenure as the Director of the Canara Organisation for Development and Peace (CODP) profoundly shaped his mission, shifting his focus toward the empowerment of the weak and marginalized.

Recognizing his leadership and dedication, he was appointed as the Episcopal Vicar for Kasargod District, Kerala, where he played a pivotal role in its comprehensive development. On 20 March 2000, Rev. Fr. Gerald Lobo was consecrated as the Bishop of the Diocese of Shivamogga. As the second Bishop of the Diocese, he initiated the work of 18 Pastoral Commissions and undertook several crucial infrastructure projects that were the need of the hour.

In 2012, Bishop Gerald Lobo was chosen to lead the newly formed Diocese of Udupi. The diocese was declared on 16 July 2012 and formally established on 15 October 2012. He was installed as its first Bishop at the very venue where the twin Jubilees will be celebrated on 09 February 2025.

A Visionary Leader and Pastor

Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo has been a pioneer in pastoral planning, spearheading the implementation of the Pastoral Plan 2025, now extended to 2030. His vision was shaped by an in-depth politico-socio-economic survey, extensive discussions, and expert guidance. Under his leadership, this strategic pastoral plan was executed meticulously, ensuring effective implementation in every parish.

With a strong academic background in social development, Bishop Lobo crafted a comprehensive pastoral vision emphasizing spiritual growth, pastoral care, and the empowerment of laity, women, youth, and the elderly. His dedication set the young Diocese on the right path, making it a model for others. His efforts gained national recognition, leading to his appointment as Chairman of the National Pastoral Plan Implementation Committee.

Contributions to the Diocese

Starting from scratch, Bishop Lobo worked tirelessly to establish critical institutions for the Diocese of Udupi. The Pastoral Centre and Retired Priests’ Home reflect his deep concern for the welfare of the clergy. His commitment to faith formation and devotion is evident in the establishment of St. Lawrence Minor Basilica and two significant shrines in Kalmady and Kerekatte. His pastoral heart extended to social concerns, initiating Education and Healthcare funds to support the needy and suffering.

Despite his position, Bishop Lobo has led an austere lifestyle, choosing to reside in a school building rather than a bishop’s house. However, he remains determined to complete the Diocesan Secretariat and Bishop’s House before his retirement.

A forward-thinking leader, he encouraged youth to pursue civil service careers, an initiative that has seen promising results. Among his most commendable projects is the Jubilee initiative of building 50 houses in 50 parishes for the shelterless, reflecting his unwavering commitment to service.

A Legacy of Faith and Leadership

At the heart of his leadership lies simplicity, deep faith, and an unwavering prayer life. His courage and resilience in the face of challenges have left an enduring impact on the Diocese of Udupi.

As the Diocese, now in its teenage years, prepares for the next phase, it stands strong on the firm foundation laid by Bishop Gerald Lobo. As he approaches retirement, the Diocese of Udupi expresses its profound gratitude for his selfless service and prays for his continued health and happiness.

The Twin Jubilee Celebrations on 09 February 2025 will be a fitting tribute to a shepherd who has dedicated his life to faith, service, and transformation.



