Udupi Dioceses Holds Orientation Program for Parish Coordinators of the Commission for Social Communications and Media Mentors

Udupi: An orientation program on the Diocesan Pastoral Plan 2030, Catholic Connect App, and the World of AI was conducted at Anugraha Pastoral Centre, Udupi, for the Parish Coordinators and Media Mentors of the Diocese of Udupi on 14 February 2025. The session was attended by around 42 coordinators, engaging in both theoretical discussions and practical learning experiences.

Opening Session

The program commenced with an audio-visual prayer song, invoking the gifts of the Holy Spirit. Given that the session coincided with the Feast of St. Valentine, the prayer also reflected on the love of God and Jesus Christ.

Rev. Fr Denis D’Sa, Director of the Commission for Social Communications, Udupi Diocese, welcomed the dignitaries, including Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi, along with the resource persons, deanery directors, and media mentors.

Overview of the Diocesan Pastoral Plan 2030

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo provided a bird’s-eye view of the Diocesan Pastoral Plan 2030. He elaborated on its identity (mission trajectory), mission, vision, goals, objectives, key performance indicators, and activity plan matrix of the Commission for Social Communications. The Bishop reassured the parish coordinators that they need not feel overburdened by the plan but should take one step at a time in implementing it effectively.

Practical Orientation on the Catholic Connect App

Following this, Rev. Fr Anil Fernandes, Director of Canara Communications Centre, Mangalore, conducted a practical session on the Catholic Connect App. He guided the participants through the various features of the app, demonstrating how it helps users stay connected with the Church at national, regional, diocesan, and parish levels. Participants were encouraged to install and explore the app, making it an interactive and enriching experience.

Introduction to the World of Artificial Intelligence

Fr Anil Fernandes then introduced the attendees to the World of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He emphasized that as the secular world progresses rapidly in AI, the Church must not lag behind. AI, if used prudently, can be a powerful tool for catechesis and evangelization. He encouraged participants to familiarize themselves with AI to remain relevant and effective in their ministry.

Conclusion and Vote of Thanks

The session concluded with a Q&A session, where participants sought clarifications on the topics discussed. Fr Denis D’Sa delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Bishop, resource persons, and all participants for their valuable contributions to the program.

The orientation program served as an informative and inspiring session, equipping parish coordinators and media mentors with the necessary knowledge and tools to enhance communication and evangelization efforts within the diocese.