Udupi District Celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava With Grand Fervour

Udupi: The Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations lit up the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium in Ajjarkad on Friday, November 1, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Kannada-speaking population. The event was marked by a display of tradition and pride, with the flag hoisting conducted by Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Minister for Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment, who also serves as the district minister in charge. Following the flag hoisting, Minister Hebbalkar received the guard of honour.

In her address to the assembled guests and citizens, Hebbalkar emphasized the invaluable contributions of Udupi to the Kannada language and culture. She highlighted the works of renowned literary figures such as Nandalike Lakshminarayana, Gulvadi Venkata Rao, and Havanje Lakshminarayanappayya, among others, whose legacies have enriched Karnataka’s cultural landscape.

The Karnataka government is dedicated to fostering a prosperous state, ensuring that all citizens enjoy social and economic freedoms. This objective is being pursued through various people-centric programs aimed at safeguarding the political, economic, and social independence of the populace. The state government’s guarantee schemes have played a critical role in enhancing Karnataka’s economic fortunes, as evidenced by a commendable GDP growth rate of 10.2%, surpassing the national average.

The cultural wealth of Karnataka is intricately linked to its economic progress. The state’s diverse architecture, languages, culinary traditions, art, and crafts collectively contribute to its unique identity. Karnataka’s heritage serves not only as a cultural asset but also as a catalyst for economic development.

Notably, the Karnataka government has rolled out five guarantee schemes that have defied earlier projections of economic decline. These initiatives provide substantial financial assistance, with families receiving an average monthly benefit of ₹4,000 to ₹5,000. The Gruhalakshmi scheme, now celebrating its first anniversary, has financially empowered 1.23 crore families with a monthly benefit of ₹2,000, translating to a total annual funding of ₹25,248 crore.

The state’s progressive economic trajectory is underscored by a projected Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of ₹28,09,063 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a growth rate of 9.4% compared to 2023-24. Government focus areas such as agriculture, infrastructure development, and economic corridors are pivotal to this growth.

In response to recent challenges, the Udupi district has seen a proactive approach toward infrastructure and disaster management. The Geological Survey of India has submitted a report addressing landslide risks, while ongoing initiatives include the construction of the Kindi Anicut and a significant riverbank conservation project aimed at mitigating flooding risks.

This year, the monsoon delivered 4,486 mm of rainfall—12% above average—resulting in notable property and crop damage across the district. In recognition of this, the government has allocated ₹3.09 crore in compensation to affected residents.

The celebrations culminated in the presentation of the district Rajyotsava Awards, honoring local achievers and organizations for their contributions to society. A captivating procession featured vibrant tableaux from various government departments, illustrating the themes of progress and culture through artistic expression.

Among the dignitaries present were Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kumari, and several other officials who contributed to the successful execution of the event, reinforcing Udupi’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while fostering economic development.



