Udupi District Secures Top Rank in PUC Examination – Dr. K. Vidyakumari

Udupi: Udupi district has emerged victorious in the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination results, securing the first position statewide. The remarkable achievement has been attributed to the collective dedication and hard work of students and teachers throughout the academic year.

District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari, while addressing the media, expressed her elation and extended congratulations to all those who contributed to the district’s success. “This achievement is a testament to the diligent efforts of our students and the unwavering commitment of our educators over the past two years,” she stated.

Dr. Vidyakumari further elaborated on the strategic approach undertaken to achieve this milestone. “From the beginning of the academic year, we set a clear goal of securing the first position. Multiple meetings were convened at the officer level with principals, fostering collaborative efforts between the DDPYU and college faculty. We analyzed the results of the previous five years, identified areas for improvement, and implemented targeted initiatives, including the appointment of nodal officers and the commencement of special classes.”

She highlighted the rigorous monitoring and guidance provided to teachers, along with the three-tiered meeting structure established at the district level. Monthly meetings were conducted by the DDPYU, and district-level officials, including the District Panchayat CEO and the Superintendent of Police, actively participated in ensuring a conducive examination environment. “The combined efforts of teachers, parents, and students have made this exceptional outcome possible,” Dr. Vidyakumari emphasized.

Furthermore, Dr. Vidyakumari acknowledged the instrumental role played by the state government, specifically the Department of Pre-University Education, which issued a 20-point circular outlining key areas for improvement. “The implementation of this 20-point program was closely monitored every 15 days. The Udupi district in-charge minister provided invaluable cooperation and actively issued directives to officials, ensuring full adherence to the government’s guidelines,” she added.

Concluding her statement, Dr. Vidyakumari affirmed the district administration’s commitment to maintaining this level of excellence. “Next year, the district administration and the education department will continue to work collaboratively as a team, striving to further enhance the quality of education and ensure continued success for our students.”



