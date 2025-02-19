Udupi: Entrepreneur and Philanthropist John Baptist (Robert) Carnelio Kakkunje Passes Away

Udupi: The community of Kakkunje is mourning the loss of John Baptist (Robert) Carnelio , a respected entrepreneur and philanthropist, who passed away on February 18 at the age of 75. He was the beloved son of the late Albert and Cymprian, longstanding residents of Kallianpur, and the devoted husband of Philomena Carnelio .

John Baptist Carnelio was widely recognized for his exceptional generosity and unwavering support for the less fortunate in his community. His philanthropic efforts included significant contributions to various projects within the Udupi Diocese, notably his donation of land for the establishment of the Anugraha Pastoral Center in Kakkunje, which has served as a vital resource for local residents.

In response to his passing, the Bishop of the Udupi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, along with Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, Chancellor Rev. Dr. Roshan D’Souza, and Public Relations Officer Rev. Denis D’Sa, have extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and expressed their deep appreciation for Mr. Cornelio’s enduring legacy of kindness and community service.

The funeral services for John Baptist (Robert) Carnelio are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 23, at 4:00 PM, at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur. The community is invited to join in honoring the life and contributions of a man who touched many lives with his generosity and compassion.