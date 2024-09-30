Udupi: Four Family Members Die in Bike Accident

Karkala: A fatal bike accident occurred near Pajegudde on Dharmasthala Highway in Karkala taluk, Udupi district. Four family members lost their lives: Suresh Acharya (36), Samiksha (7), Sushmitha (5), and Sushant (2).

Minakshi Acharya (32), Suresh’s wife, is critically injured and hospitalized.

The family was traveling from Karkala to Venur when their bike collided with a lorry.

Karkala Police have registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem.