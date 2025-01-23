Udupi: Home Minister G. Parameshwar Calls for Legal Action Following Attack on Mangalore Massage Parlour

Udupi: In a press conference held in Udupi, Home Minister G. Parameshwar addressed the recent attack on a massage parlour in Mangalore, assuring citizens that appropriate legal measures would be taken against the offenders. The minister emphasized the need for prompt police action, stating that he has directed law enforcement to swiftly apprehend those responsible for the attack.

“The intention behind the attack is not clear, but I have instructed the police to arrest the attackers immediately. The law will take its course. Such incidents should not happen, and no one should be obstructed from doing business. Everyone has the right to work, and no one should take the law into their own hands,” Parameshwar remarked.

The Home Minister also acknowledged concerns regarding illegal activities in massage parlours, stating that if there are credible complaints, the police will investigate and take necessary action. He highlighted the role of the municipal corporation in issuing trade licenses, asserting that any violations of the conditions stipulated in those licenses would also be addressed.

Parameshwar reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and rights of all business owners, stating, “I have instructed the police department to take action against the attackers and arrest them immediately.” The minister’s comments underline the government’s stance on maintaining law and order, especially in the context of business operations within the region.



