Udupi Police Arrest Two for Transporting MDMA Drugs

Udupi: In a significant drug bust, the Udupi police apprehended two individuals, identified as Akbar (32) from Katapady Kote village and Mukdum Ali (28) from Uchchila, for allegedly transporting 69.127 grams of MDMA powder. The arrests took place near the Kemthooru railway bridge in Korangrapady village.

The operation yielded various items, including the MDMA powder, six mobile phones, ₹1,100 in cash, one car, and one laptop. The total estimated value of the confiscated items amounts to approximately ₹20,11,900.

This operation was executed by a dedicated team led by Udupi Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhu DT, alongside Udupi Town Police Station Inspector Ramachandra Nayak, and supporting officers Punith Kumar B, Suresh K, Abdul Bashir, Hemant, Anand, Shivakumar, as well as crime station staff from Senapura, including Praveen Kumar, Praveen, Raghavendra, Mayappa, and Prashant.

A case has been formally registered at the Udupi Town Police Station, and further investigations are underway to explore the origins and distribution network associated with the seized drugs.