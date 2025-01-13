Udupi Set to Host the Third Karnataka Sports Meet in 2025

Udupi: The much-anticipated third edition of the Karnataka Sports Meet, colloquially referred to as the Karnataka Olympics, is all set to take place from January 17 to 23, 2025, across multiple venues in Udupi and Mangaluru. This grand sporting event is the result of a collaborative effort between the Karnataka Olympic Association, the State Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, and the district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The announcement was made by Dr. K. Vidya Kumari, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District, during a press conference held at the district commissioner’s office.

Highlighting the scale of the event, Dr. Kumari revealed that a total of 25 diverse sports competitions will be organized, with 12 events taking place in Mangaluru, 11 in Udupi, and the remainder at select locations in Bengaluru. “We expect participation from around 3,247 athletes and 599 technical officials, culminating in a total of approximately 4,250 individuals involved in what promises to be a riveting showcase of sportsmanship and talent,” Dr. Kumari stated.

The Karnataka Sports Meet is designed to operate under the Olympic format, continuing a tradition established in prior editions held in Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad. This year’s event will encompass a wide range of sports, including but not limited to track and field, swimming, wrestling, and various other disciplines that celebrate athletic excellence.

Events and Venues in Udupi

Udupi will play host to a wealth of sporting events, showcasing a rich assortment of competitions. The selected events include athletics, archery, boxing, cycling, judo, kabaddi, wrestling, kayaking, canoeing, hockey, lawn tennis, and table tennis. The detailed rundown is as follows:

Athletics: All track and field events will be conducted at the District Stadium in Udupi.

Hockey, Lawn Tennis, and Table Tennis: These competitions will be held in Manipal’s Mahé area.

Kayaking and Canoeing: These water sports will take place at the picturesque Swarna River near Heerur in Brahmavar.

Expectations for Participation and Awards

The participation for Udupi alone is expected to include around 1,373 athletes and 260 technical officials across the 11 sports events scheduled for the district. Each competition will have designated categories for both men and women, emphasizing inclusive participation. In total, the aspiring athletes will contest for an impressive array of medals, comprising 631 gold, 631 silver, and 827 bronze medals to be awarded to the top competitors.

Inauguration Ceremony and Admission Details

The inauguration of the Karnataka Sports Meet is scheduled to be officiated by the Chief Minister on January 17 at 4:00 PM at the Mangala Stadium in Mangaluru. Enthusiastic sports fans from the region can rejoice, as entry to all events will be complimentary, allowing the local community to engage with the athletes and cheer for their favorites.

The culmination of the sports meet will be celebrated with a closing ceremony on January 23 at 5:00 PM at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium in Ajjarakadu. Dignitaries expected to grace the closing include Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, State Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, Energy Minister K.J. George, along with in-charge ministers from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, including Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Dinesh Gundu Rao. The ceremony will be presided over by Udupi MLA Yashpal A. Suvarna.

Official Event Schedule

A preliminary schedule for the events has been outlined as follows:

Kayaking & Canoeing: January 17-18, Swarna River, Heerur Archery: January 18-19, MGM College, Manipal Cycling: January 19, S.P. Higher Primary School, Uppoor Wrestling: January 18-19, Tennis Court, Udupi Boxing: January 18-20, District Stadium, Udupi Hockey: January 18-20, Mahé, Manipal Lawn Tennis: January 18-21, Marina, Manipal Table Tennis: January 18-21, Marina, Manipal Kabaddi: January 19-23, District Stadium, Udupi Judo: January 21-22, Tennis Court, Udupi Athletics: January 21-23, District Stadium, Udupi

Dr. Arun K., the District Police Chief, joined Dr. Roshan Kumar Shetty, the District Youth and Sports Officer, and Dr. Vinod Nayak, the Mahé Sports Coordinator, in attending the press briefing, reinforcing the significance of collaboration between various stakeholders for the success of this prestigious event.

As excitement builds in Udupi, the stage is set for not just a display of athletic prowess, but also a celebration of community spirit and sportsmanship that promises to leave an indelible mark on all participants and spectators alike.