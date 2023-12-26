‘Uff the beauty’: Varun Dhawan shows love for Kerala

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who seems to be shooting in Kerala currently, is in love with the beauty of God’s own country.

Varun on Tuesday took to his Instagram story, where he shared a video on a roof of a building, showing the greenery around. The sound behind seems to be from a shot.

He captioned the clip: “Uff the beauty. Kerala love it.”

However, Varun did not share as to what he is doing down south. But it seems he is shooting for his next ‘VD18’.

Varun, who has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014, was last seen on screen in ‘Bawaal’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

According to reports, Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen sharing screen space with Varun in ‘VD18’, which is reportedly directed by Atlee.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.