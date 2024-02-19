UG & PG Course Inauguration and Fresher’s Day at FMHMC

UG & PG Course Inauguration and Fresher’s Day at Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Derlakatte,(FMHMC), Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The inauguration of the 39th batch of UG, 26th Batch of PG and Fresher’s day was held on 17.02.2024 in the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte, Mangaluru

Dr Praveen Raj P, Advisor & Professor Alva’s Homoeopathic Medical College and President of IHMA – Karnataka State Chapter was the Chief Guest. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions Presided over the occasion,

The fresher’s were ushered to a warm welcome by the seniors and led into the auditorium. Dr Aby Johnson and team invoked the blessings of the almighty with a melodious prayer song. Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal FMHMC welcomed the august gathering.

UG and PG courses were inaugurated by the dignitaries and UG and PG representatives by lighting the lamp.As a token of love and greeting mementos were presented to the fresher’s by the Director and the Chief Guest. A short film Adrishyam directed and enacted by our students was released by the Director and Chief Guest on the occasion.

Chief Guest Dr Praveen Raj P in his message emphasized that the college provides ample opportunities for the budding Homoeopaths. He inspired the students to imbibe the ethos and morals inculcated by the college revered as one of the best among the Homoeopathic colleges in India. He enlightened the audience that the “Law of Similia” one of the cardinal principles of Homoeopathy, was described in the ancient epics. According to the WHO report, Homoeopathy is the first system to have a maximum number of new registrations.

He mentioned Homoeopathy is the second largest system of medicine in the world but only 10% of the population is seeking purely Homoeopathic treatment so Homoeopaths must develop the clinical acumen and expertise that society demands from doctors. He stated bigger the obstacles greater the opportunity to achieve success thus encouraging the fresher’s. The chief guest also had a meaningful interactive and motivating session with the fresher’s.

Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator in his message stated that the doctors are angels without wings but with a stethoscope. He stressed upon the importance of dedication and hard work in achieving success. He highlighted the fact that we need to be passionate about our work, and remain steadfast and focused towards achieving our goals.

Director Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho in his presidential message congratulated the freshers and urged them to nurture discipline and have passion in their chosen field and be grateful to the teachers and their alma mater which will bring success in their future endeavours. He highlighted that we are chosen by God to heal and comfort the sick and suffering.

Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC rendered the vote of thanks. The formal programme was eloquently and gracefully compeered by Ms Joanita Machado and Dr Ravi Rahul. Astounding and mesmerizing talents were displayed by the fresher which enthralled the audience and created a delightful ambience. The cultural programme was vibrantly and viciously compeered by Mr Alwyn Fernandes and Ms Farah Mariam. Dr Chrisel D’Sa, PG fresher joined the compers to propose the vote of thanks.



