Ullal Police Make Significant Breakthrough in Kotekar Agricultural Service Co-operative Society Robbery Case

Ullal: In a notable advancement in the ongoing investigation into the robbery at the Kotekar Agricultural Service Co-operative Society (COSSA), local law enforcement officials have apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in the crime. The arrests are linked to the incident that transpired on January 17, when the cooperative bank was targeted by robbers.

The primary suspect, identified as Baskar Belchapada, also known as Shashi Thevar, is a 69-year-old resident of Kanyakumari. He was taken into custody near the Bengaluru railway station on May 24. Following his arrest, police conducted a thorough interrogation, which yielded critical information leading to the capture of Nazir, a resident of KC Road, on February 25.

Investigative reports suggest that Shashi Thevar and Nazir had been in communication for approximately six months, during which they allegedly conspired to orchestrate the robbery at the Kotekar Agricultural Service Co-operative Society. Police sources indicate that Nazir played a crucial role in the planning phase, providing detailed insights into the bank’s layout, the timing of the robbery, the staff present during the incident, and potential escape routes.

Before these recent arrests, Ullal police had already detained four other individuals connected to the robbery, pointing to a broader network involved in both the planning and execution of the heist. Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify any additional accomplices and to fully understand the extent of the criminal operation.

As the investigation progresses, police officials are urging anyone with further information regarding the robbery to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community assistance in ensuring that all responsible parties are brought to justice.