UMED Malls to be set up in every district, 10 malls in first phase: Maha CM

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, in a bid to provide a dedicated marketplace for self-help groups (SHGs) across the state, proposes to set up 10 experimental malls in 10 districts especially when the ‘Mahalakshmi Saras’ initiative has gained immense popularity.

Gradually, ‘UMED Malls’ will be established across the entire state. Additionally, the government aims to create one crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the future. Currently, there are 18 lakh Lakhpati Didis in the state, and by March, this number will be increased to 25 lakh, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the “Mahalakshmi Saras Exhibition & Sales 2025” organised by the UMED – Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. UMED is an independent society launched in July 2011 to implement the National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Fadnavis highlighted that ‘Mahalakshmi Saras’ has been successfully running for 21 years. He acknowledged the remarkable progress of the UMED initiative, which has provided a strong platform for women SHGs to market their products.

He added that women’s SHG products are of superior quality but require strong marketing strategies.

“To address this, the government will establish UMED Malls in every district within Zilla Parishad premises under the MSRLM initiative, with funding allocated in the upcoming state budget. Initially, 10 malls will be built in 10 districts,” he said.

He added that as of 2024, there were 6,08,561 SHGs in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister said that in 2023-24, 44,000 SHGs were promoted in Maharashtra, and 5.7 lakh rural households were mobilized into SHGs.

He also emphasised that SHG products are superior to those of private companies and are available at reasonable prices. Over 60 lakh families are economically progressing through UMED.

“The Lakhpati Didi scheme, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is aimed at empowering women earning more than Rs 1 lakh annually. Currently, Maharashtra has over 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis and soon this number will reach 25 lakh, with a long-term goal of one crore Lakhpati Didis. Women’s empowerment will drive economic growth, and the government is committed to their upliftment through various schemes like Lek Ladki, Ladki Bahin Yojana, and free travel for women in state transport buses,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore stated that the government is determined to uplift women economically. The state will ensure a permanent marketplace for SHG products by setting up malls in major district centres and smaller marketing outlets at taluka levels.

“Additionally, provisions for individual loans for SHG women entrepreneurs will also be considered. UMED has transformed millions of women into successful entrepreneurs, and to further boost their sales and market presence, Mahalakshmi Saras is organised annually,” he said.

Minister of State for Rural Development Yogesh Kadam praised Mahalakshmi Saras, which has provided an open marketplace for SHGs for the past 21 years.

He said that more than 60 lakh families are connected to this initiative, but further improvements are needed. District-level marketing platforms for SHG products should be established.

“The Mahalakshmi Saras exhibition has received overwhelming participation, with 479 stalls, including 25 per cent from other states. Mumbaikars should visit the exhibition to explore a wide variety of rural handicrafts, arts, and products,” the minister urged.