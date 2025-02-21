UN chief condemns Hamas parading coffins in Gaza as ‘abhorrent and appalling’

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned as “abhorrent and appalling” the parading in Gaza of coffins bearing the remains of four hostages during a transfer to Israel.

“We have seen how Hamas handed over the bodies of a mother and two children from the Bibas family, as well as that of an 84-year-old man,” said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for Guterres, on Thursday.

“I can tell you that the Secretary-General condemns the parading of bodies and displaying of the coffins of the deceased hostages in the manner seen this (Thursday) morning, which is abhorrent and appalling.”

The staged transfer to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was before a crowd of onlookers in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The black coffins, draped in white sheets by the ICRC, contained the remains of Shiri Bibas, her two children, Kfir, 9 months, and 4-year-old Ariel, and Oded Lifshitz, all killed while being held as hostages, were then handed over to Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dujarric said that under international law, any handover of the remains of the deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his appeal to the parties to abide by their commitments and continue the full implementation of the ceasefire and hostage release deal,” the spokesman said.

“He urges the parties to the conflict to respect the remains of the dead and to return them to their relatives, consistent with applicable obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law.”

Dujarric added that the United Nations has long been calling for the release of all hostages, a permanent ceasefire and irreversible progress toward a two-state solution.

In southern Gaza, the spokesman said, Director-General Amy Pope of the International Organisation for Migration visited several areas to speak with residents needing shelter support.

Dujarric said she was accompanied by Muhannad Hadi, the world body’s humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, when meeting with humanitarian partners of the United Nations and the staff and heads of UN agencies to discuss the ongoing response.

“Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the scale-up of humanitarian assistance in Gaza continues,” the spokesman said.

“Since the ceasefire came into effect, we and our partners have reached nearly everyone in Gaza with food parcels, with most families receiving more than one month of rations.”

He said the United Nations is preparing to support the third polio vaccination campaign across Gaza, which is set to resume on Saturday.

Dujarric said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have warned that the current environment in Gaza creates ideal conditions for the further spread of the poliovirus, as transmission can happen in overcrowded shelters and when water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure is damaged.

“Also, we and our partners are helping health facilities across Gaza restore their services and increase capacity,” he said.

“WHO is supporting with supplies and equipment, ensuring a three-month stock.”

Dujarric said that the Kamal Adwan Hospital has opened an outpatient department in North Gaza.

He said the UN Population Fund reports that nearly 2,400 postpartum kits have been distributed to all hospitals that provide maternity services over the past two weeks.

The spokesman said that in the West Bank the Humanitarian Fund for the Occupied Palestinian Territory this week redirected funding for existing projects to provide cash assistance, rental subsidies and essential items, including food, to support displaced Palestinian families due to continuing military operations.