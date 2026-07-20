Union Government Must Respond to NEET Paper Leak, Ladakh Rights: K. Jayaprakash Hegde

Udupi: K. Jayaprakash Hegde, former MP, called on the Central Government to act decisively on the NEET question paper leak and swiftly fulfil commitments made to the people of Ladakh, emphasizing the need for urgent and just resolution.

In a statement, Hegde said that social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a peaceful hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for nearly three weeks. He stated that the protest is not for personal gain but is aimed at securing justice for students affected by the NEET paper leak and protecting the legitimate rights of the people of Ladakh.

Describing Wangchuk as an extraordinary individual, Hegde said that despite being a professional engineer, he gave up lucrative career opportunities to dedicate his life to the welfare of the people of Ladakh. He established educational facilities in remote areas lacking government schools and received the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for his outstanding contributions to education and social service. His pioneering work in water conservation and the development of artificial glaciers has also earned global recognition.

Hegde noted that although Wangchuk served a jail term a few months ago in connection with his movement, he has continued his struggle within the framework of the Indian Constitution through peaceful and non-violent means following his release, which Hegde described as commendable.

Referring to reports that Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital on Saturday morning without his consent, Hegde said the development has sparked nationwide concern. He urged the government not only to ensure Wangchuk’s well-being but also to address the legitimate issues he has raised.

With Parliament’s Monsoon Session underway, Hegde stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive discussion on the impact of the NEET paper leak and prompt government action. He pressed Central Government representatives to meet with Wangchuk and the protesting students, provide clarity to the youth about the leak, and honour their promises to Ladakh without delay.

Hegde further urged the government to provide transparent updates on Wangchuk’s health to his family and the public while he remains hospitalised.

He warned that while engaging in dialogue with peaceful public movements would not harm the government, continued silence and indifference could erode the confidence of the country’s youth.

Addressing Wangchuk directly, Hegde appealed to him to follow medical advice and safeguard his health, stating that his message has already reached people across the nation and that the country still needs his service, vision, and strong voice in the years ahead.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Hegde said that fasting is one of the most powerful non-violent tools in the pursuit of truth and justice. He expressed hope that those in authority would listen to the voice of the people with humility and engage in sincere dialogue, as only then can such movements achieve meaningful outcomes.