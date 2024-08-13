Unique: HarGharTiranga Campaign By Captain Brijesh Chowta Of Hoisting Flag at PM Awas Yojana Homes Across Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: In response to PM Shri Narendra Modi’s #HarGharTiranga call for hoisting flags on all homes across the country, Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta started a unique effort to have the tricolour hoisted atop houses built under the PM Awas Yojana In the constituency.

He urged all public representatives at all levels to do the same meeting beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana and having them hoist the flag atop their homes.

On Tuesday morning, he started off the campaign by hoisting a flag at the residence of Smt Vinaya Shrinivas at Jeppinamogaru in Mangaluru.

Along with Mangalore South MLA Shri Vedavyas Kamath, local leaders and Karyakartas Captain Brijesh Chowta tied the flag outside their house and speaking to those gathered outside urged all, especially public representatives, to be part of this mega campaign to infuse a sense of nationalism in our future generation.

“I have asked and hereby too urge all elected representatives from the gram panchayat, the taluk panchayat, to all our corporators and MLAs to visit homes of those who have shelter today thanks to our PM Shri Narendra Modi’s PM Awas Yojana and hoist our Tiranga in such homes & share the vision of Modiji with them,” said Captain Brijesh Chowta.

“Every such home stands as a symbol of our Prime Minister’s concern for the poor, women, and youth of our country, and hoisting our Tiranga in such homes is an effort to bind them with the thread of nationalism,” he added.

Speaking of the Tiranga and his connect, he said “For a Fauji, the tricolour is what he lives and dies for. Every Fauji dreams to come home wrapped in the Tiranga and every breath, and every living moment it’s always a wish that every breath of ours turns into the force that keeps it fluttering and flying higher” he said.

“The #HarGharTiranga campaign led by our Prime Minister will ensure every child in every home across the country grows up a nationalist and a patriot. And August 15, like all other festivals during this season, is not just a historically important event but a nationwide annual celebration that our Gen next too looks forward to,” said Captain Brijesh Chowta.