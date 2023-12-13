Unique Jesuit Residence of Unique Jesuit Campus to get Roofing of 80K New Mangalore Tiles

A Unique Jesuit Residence of a Unique Jesuit Campus of 143 years to get a Roofing of 80,000 New Mangalore Tiles, a renovation for Rs Three Crores which is in progress could be completed by March 2024 hopefully based on the weather conditions.

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College/Institutions (Autonomous), Mangaluru is a premier institution that has been at the service of the youth of Mangalore and its environs, as an educational institution run by the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJES) for the education, formation and professional preparation of young people of all castes, creeds and communities. With over 14,000 students, boys and girls, from primary to postgraduate studies, the campus is known for its: Salubrious atmosphere Community culture Excellence in teaching High degree of discipline Deep mutual respect Abiding spirit of tolerance Strong appreciation for all cultures Deep reverence for all religions Intense attachment to ethical values State of the art facilities Multiplicity of avenues for all-round growth of the individual Efficient, enlightened and discerning administration

Their Patron, St Aloysius Gonzaga, is an inspiration for all who come to this campus. Born in a noble family and brought up in relative comfort, this medieval young Italian soon grew tired of living in the lap of luxury and offered himself to the service of the poor by joining the Jesuit Order. He died at the age of 23, a victim of service to the poor, having contracted plague. while taking care of the plague-stricken in Rome. His integrity of life, inner strength, noble ideals, self-discipline, immense compassion and deep concern for the poor and the neglected are the values promoted for emulation by all Aloysians.

Mangalore Tiles manufactured by Basel Mission Tile Works; and Alvares &Co Tile Works, Mangalore in 1865

The Jesuit educational paradigm: Sees life and the whole universe as a gift calling forth wonder and gratefulness. Gives ample scope to imagination and emotion as well as intellect. Seeks to find the divine in all things – in all peoples and cultures, in all areas of study and learning, in every human experience. Cultivates critical awareness of personal and social evil, but points to God’s love as more powerful than any evil. Stresses freedom, need for discernment, and responsible action. Empowers people to become service leaders, “men and women for others,” “whole persons of solidarity,” building a more just and humane world.

The Jesuit priests who run these prestigious Educational Institutions are accommodated in a Unique JESUIT RESIDENCE Structure built in the year 1880 under the architecture planning of Italian Jesuit priests. The rooms are huge and spacious with a unique style, and remain cool throughout, since the roofing is done with Mangalore Tiles which keeps the atmosphere cool. The present roofing has tiles from Basel Mission Tiles Works Mangalore and Alvares & Co Tile Works, Mangalore, both manufactured in the year 1865.

The Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru Rev Fr Melwin Pinto SJ

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru said, ” Since the wooden beams holding the tiles were getting weak and old, and also at few places, there was leaking during monsoon, we have decided to replace the wooden beams with steel beams, and add a double layer of Mangalore Tiles by Albuquerque Tiles Company, where around 80,000 tiles could be needed to cover the entire stretch of the residence roofing”

“At present, only the left side half of the Jesuit Residence will be renovated (from the St Aloysius Chapel to the entrance of the Residence), while the other right side of the building will be renovated after the present work is complete, probably sometime in 2024. The cost for the entire project will be around Rs three crore. The Jesuit priests residing in the area where the present work is going on have relocated to other accommodations on the Campus, including a men’s hostel. We hope to complete the half portion of the building by March 2024, all depending on the weather conditions” added the Rector.