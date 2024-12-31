United Cup: Boulter & Broom seal decider for Great Britain against Argentina in Group F

Sydney: Katie Boulter and Charles Broom clawed past Maria Lourdes Carle and Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(4), 7-5 on Monday in Sydney to seal Great Britain’s 2-1 victory against Argentina in the United Cup at the Ken Rosewall Arena here on Monday. With this result, Great Britain, Argentina, and Australia all still have a chance to win the group and advance to the quarterfinals of the mixed-gender teams competition.

Boulter opened the tie with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Nadia Podoroska and later returned to Ken Rosewall Arena to partner Broom to the tie-deciding win. Great Britain will now take on Australia on Wednesday evening in what promises to be a thrilling, pressure-packed battle.

At 5-5 in the second set of the mixed doubles, Carle courageously saved two break points, but the Argentine was unable to stave off a third. Boulter hit a big forehand passing shot up the line and out of the reach of the net-hovering Etcheverry to move ahead before serving out the important triumph for her country. Etcheverry forced a live mixed doubles against the British with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against Billy Harris.

The Briton claimed their lone previous ATP Head2Head meeting last year. But this time, the Argentine rallied from a set down to triumph in two hours and 44 minutes. Etcheverry was fresh off a one-sided season-opening loss to home favourite Alex de Minaur. After dropping a gruelling first set, the 25-year-old could have allowed his slow start to the new season to hurt his performance.

But, instead, the No. 39 player in the ATP Rankings bounced back and played solid baseline tennis to grind down his opponent, leading to more errors from Harris and baseline rallies going in favour of Etcheverry. In the spirit of the United Cup, a loud contingent of Argentine fans with their country’s flag in tow helped spur Etcheverry on to victory. During the former World No. 27’s on-court interview, it was difficult to hear his answers because of how loud the fans were.

Boulter made a good start for her country on Monday afternoon. In Ken Rosewall Arena, World No. 24 Boulter took one hour and 26 minutes to take down 100th-ranked Podoroska in their first career meeting. British No. 1 Boulter is fresh off her first Top 50 season, having won two WTA titles in 2024.

Boulter slammed nine forehand winners and converted three of her nine break points in Monday’s opening set, which ended on a Podoroska double fault. Podoroska, the 2020 Roland Garros semi-finalist, tried to regroup in the second set, but Boulter battled through a 12-minute hold for 3-0 and eased home from there.