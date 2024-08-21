United Protest Against Atrocities Toward Women in Mangalore

Mangaluru: In response to the alarming rise in violence and discrimination against women, a coalition of prominent organisations in Mangalore has come together to organise a united protest against atrocities toward women. The protest is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 3:30 pm near Town Hall, Mangalore.

This significant event is jointly organised by the Commissions for Women & Social Justice and the Commissions for Youth & Social Communication of the Mangalore Diocese, along with the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights (AKUCFHR), Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R), Mother Theresa Vichara Vedike, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), and Conference of Religious India (CRI) Mangalore Unit.

The protest is being organised against the backdrop of a disturbing surge in atrocities against women that have become increasingly apparent across the nation in recent times. Many of these incidents make headlines daily, yet others go unnoticed or are deliberately silenced, remaining unspoken in the public sphere. This protest aims to bring attention to all such incidents, calling for stronger measures to protect women and ensure their safety in society. The protest will serve as a platform to voice collective concerns and advocate for immediate action against the perpetrators of these heinous acts.

Under the banner “Demanding Safety,” the event calls on all community members, including students, activists, and leaders, to stand in solidarity for this crucial cause. “Enough is Enough” is the rallying cry of this protest, signaling that the time has come for decisive action to end the atrocities that continue to threaten the lives and dignity of women.

The organising bodies are committed to continuing their efforts until real change is achieved and the safety and well-being of women are secured. The protest is expected to draw significant attention and participation, emphasising the collective demand for justice and safeguarding women’s rights.

We invite members of the media, community leaders, and the general public to join us in this important advocacy and stand united for the cause.

Event Details:

– Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

– Time: 3:30 pm

– Venue: Near Town Hall, Mangalore

For more information, contact: Ms Anita Frank 9986342712, Fr Vinod Mascarenhas 8197679453