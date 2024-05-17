Unity Academy of Education holds Graduation and Diploma Holding Ceremony – 2024

Mangaluru: The graduation and Diploma Awarding ceremony of Unity Academy of Education was held on May 16th 2024 at 5.00 PM for the 20th and 21st batch of B.Sc. Nursing, 4th batch of Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing, 32nd batch of GNM, 1st batch of Allied health sciences, 7th,8th batch of Paramedical sciences at Urwa Church Hall, Mangaluru

Dr Jacintha D’Souza, District Surgeon and Medical Superintendent of Wenlock District Hospital, Mangaluru graced the occasion as a chief guest while DR Ifthikar Fareed, Syndicate member of RGUHS, Bangalore was the guest of honour.

The celebration was started with the ostentatious procession of the graduates accompanied by the faculty and the dignitaries followed by the invocation performed by the college of nursing students setting a solemn tone for the event.

Mrs Seema Lobo, Vice principal Allied Health Nursing welcomed the dignitaries and the gathering. The annual report was presented by the Principal DR Raja A, which gave the brief overview about the college and the achievements from the faculty and the students.

The much-awaited and enthusiastic moment was the receiving of awards and certificates by the graduates from the Chief Guest and Gust of honor along with our esteemed chairman Dr C P Habeeb Rehman and Exceutive director Mr Ashfaq M Habeeb. The ceremony witnessed the awarding of graduation certificates to 41 diplomas, 106 graduates. It was a moment that fascinated everyone with the achievement of the students.

Prof. G Chitra, Vice principal Unity college of Nursing lead the fellow graduates in reciting the graduate oath.

The Guest of honor DR U T Ifthikar Fareed, in his address to the graduates and awardees saluted the services of those who have rendered selfless work. He also congratulated the graduates for their achievements.

Chief guest Dr Jacintha D’Souza in her address she focused on the Importance of nursing and quality of healthcare, she also motivated the students to become a role model for the upcoming nurses and how much one can contributes to the welfare of the patient with love and compassion.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of awards and prizes for recognizing academic excellence and outstanding achievements. Ms Pressy Janet Rodrigues was awarded for achieving 3rd Rank in RGUHS in Post Basic BSc Nursing. Mr Devraj, General manager and Dr Raja A principal, awarded the achievers for their excellence.

Dr C. P Habeeb Rehman, chairman in his presidential address, he congratulated the graduates and the awardees, wished them good luck for their future endeavors, and success.

Ms Sushmitha, lecturer Mental Health Nursing proposed the vote of thanks. Mrs Joylin Dsouza Assistant Lecturer Mental Health Nursing and Ms Akshatha Kotian Assistant Professor Allied Health Science compered the graduation ceremony. After the recession of the graduates’ various cultural events were organized for the gathering. Around 1300 people consisting of graduates, parents, alumni, guests, staff and students witnessed the solemn celebration. Graduation dinner was served for all, after the programme.