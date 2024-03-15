Unity Hospital conducts Programme on Awareness, Prevention & Management of T.B in India

Mangaluru: Unity Hospital, Mangalore hosted a TB awareness program today in line with the aim of promoting health awareness among the public. The team from the Department of Health consisted of Dr Badruddin M N (District T.B.Officer) & Dr J J Thomas(WHO National TB Eradication Consultant)

The CEO of Unity Hospital, Dr. Raju George emphasized the fact that as per the Chief Medical Officer of the National TB Institute, Bangalore, more than 40% of the population of India carry the TB bacteria but only 10% get the disease. He said that in line with the Unity Hospital Motto “Expect Life”, Unity Hospital is eager to promote the Anti-TB campaign by offering both early diagnostic facilities as well as vaccinations in collaboration with the Department of Health.

He continued by saying that the vision of the Founder & Chairman, Dr C P Habeeb Rahman was not only to treat disease but also prevent it. Dr Joe Thomas went on to talk about the problem of disease burden, diagnosis, treatment modalities, prevention and adult vaccination for the prevention of TB.

The meeting was attended by senior doctors & staff of Unity Hospital.