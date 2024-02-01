Unlock the Gateway to Success! Register by 3 Feb for Scholarship Test for UPSC Exam at SAICS

Unlock the Gateway to Success with St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services! Register by 3 February for the Scholarship Test for UPSC Exam at St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services (SAICS) The Scholarship Test for UPSC aspirants will be held on the 4th of February 2024 at St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services/St Aloysius College campus



Mangaluru: Unlock the gateway to success with St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services! thrilled to announce our exclusive SCHOLARSHIP TEST tailored for UPSC exam aspirants on Sunday, 4th of February 2024 at St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services/St Aloysius College campus. This is your chance to access premium coaching that goes beyond the ordinary, designed to propel you towards UPSC success. As an added bonus, selected students will receive incentives to fuel their journey.

Embark on a path of excellence with St. Aloysius – where dreams meet destiny! St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services (SAICS) was established on 12 January 2019 to promote civil service aspirants. It was the outcome of an astute realization of the need for a full-fledged coaching establishment in the region. The institute aims at offering a comprehensive package to civil service aspirants and prepare them with a competitive edge for the preliminary, mains and interview rounds of civil services examination. The institute’s mission is to widen the knowledge base, deepen the aptitude and sharpen the skills of the candidates.

St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services (SAICS) offers a full-time course for those who have completed graduation, post-graduation or an equivalent degree from a university and also for those who are pursuing their undergraduate / Postgraduate / PU studies..SAICS is conducting this SCHOLARSHIP TEST to provide merit scholarships for bright students from across coastal Karnataka.

– Registration for the test is free.

– Candidates securing TOP 5 RANKS will be provided 50% SCHOLARSHIP

– Candidates securing 6 – 15 RANKS will be provided 20 percent SCHOLARSHIP

– Batch will commence from March, 2024

COLLABORATION WITH INSIGHTS IAS

St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services is associated with Insights IAS, Bengaluru with a goal of providing quality training to the aspirants of UPSC / KPSC and other central / state administrative exams. The classes are conducted through offline classroom mode in the center at St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services (SAICS). Aspirants are free to visit the SAICS center and interact with the faculty and admin staff for clarifications regarding the services provided by the center.

COURSE HIGHLIGHTS :

• 10 months extensive coaching

• Full-fledged classroom programme

• Special sessions from retired IAS/IPS officers

• Strategic coverage on current affairs

• Complete mains preparation with answer writing training

• Well-equipped library with a collection of more than 4000 books for UPSC preparation with free Wi-Fi access

• Efficient, enlightened, ever supporting mentor and staff to assist

Hurry, don’t miss out on this transformative opportunity! Ready to turn your aspirations into accomplishments?

More details regarding the scholarship can be availed from the poster enclosed herewith. Applications are available online on our website (https://www.staloysius.edu.in/) or can be availed by scanning the QR code provided in the poster.

Register NOW (Last Date 3 February 2024) CLICK HERE :