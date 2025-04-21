Unlock Your Future at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University): A Hub for Excellence in Education

Mangalore: As one of the premier institutions of higher education, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) offers an enriching academic experience designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to excel. With world-class facilities and dedicated faculty, the NAAC A+ Accredited University is the ideal place for students who aspire to make a mark in their chosen fields. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) is ranked 95 in India by the NIRF 2024. The University offers world-class faculty and cutting-edge infrastructure, ensuring future-ready graduates across 11 Constituent Institutions.

Yenepoya Medical College & Hospital

Yenepoya Medical College offers top-tier medical education for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, doctoral, and Post-Doctoral Levels. The college boasts state-of-the-art facilities, advanced laboratories, fully-equipped medical libraries, and modern classrooms. ACTS Yen the largest state-of-the-art simulation facility in the country with the current version of simulators fosters an interactive and hands-on learning environment.

The 1000-bed teaching hospital is embedded with modern facilities, including Broad specialty, Super specialty, and Diagnostic services.

Yenepoya Dental College & Hospital

Yenepoya Dental College is a leader in dental education ranking 26th in NIRF 2024 rankings, offering cutting-edge facilities and extensive clinical training. With modern dental clinics and experienced faculty, students receive practical, skill-based learning. The college emphasizes innovation, patient care, and academic excellence, shaping future-ready dental professionals.

The University stands as a beacon of academic excellence with over 5 campuses, offering a diverse range of programs designed to cater to the needs of ambitious students from all walks of life.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

Modern Classrooms Laboratories and Well-Equipped Libraries The University’s classrooms are equipped with the latest educational technology, including smartboards, projectors, and high-speed internet connectivity. Laboratories across various disciplines are designed to provide hands-on experience and real-world applications. The library at the Deemed-to-be University boasts a vast collection of academic resources, including books, journals, and digital media. Additionally, students have access to e-learning resources allowing them to explore beyond traditional textbooks.

Cutting-Edge Research Centers Yenepoya is a hub of innovation and research. Our state-of-the-art research centers through Research impacted policy & programs empower us to engage in ground-breaking research projects. With over 1500 research publications, our Faculty is recognised in the world’s top 2% of Scientists List.

Sports and Recreation Facilities: At Yenepoya, Students can access outdoor sports fields, or Yendurance zone, an indoor stadium with a gymnasium, ensuring there are plenty of opportunities to stay active and unwind.

Student-Centric Campus Infrastructure The campus is designed to provide students with a safe and comfortable environment, with well-maintained hostels, comfortable study areas, and convenient amenities like Wi-Fi, cafeterias, and medical services.

Ragging Free Zone: Yenepoya University ensures student safety through strict anti-ragging measures, including day-and-night patrols, CCTV surveillance, and an Anti-Ragging Committee. The campus is supported by Student Welfare Officers (SWOs) and trained wardens who promote a secure, disciplined atmosphere.

International Collaboration, Exchange Programs & Placement Support We offer several exchange programs that allow students to broaden their horizons and gain international exposure. The University provides dedicated placement support through career guidance, skill-building workshops, and recruitment drives.



A Legacy of Excellence in Education

Since being recognized and granted Deemed to be University Status by the UGC in 2008, Yenepoya has upheld a reputation for academic excellence. The University offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fields such as:

Medicine & Health Sciences

Nursing & Paramedical Sciences

Humanities & Social Sciences

Engineering & Technology

Business Administration

Hospitality & Management



Our Constituent Institutions

Yenepoya Nursing College

Yenepoya Physiotherapy College

Yenepoya Dental College & Hospital

Yenepoya Medical College & Hospital

Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences

Yenepoya School of Engineering & Technology

Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College & Hospital

Yenepoya Pharmacy College & Research Centre

Yenepoya Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital

Yenepoya Naturopathy & Yogic Science College & Hospital

Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce & Management

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) offers scholarships to meritorious students and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, supporting equal access to quality education.

For more information on admissions, courses, and campus life, visit our website www.yenepoya.edu.in, or contact the Admissions Office at email: admissions@yenepoya.edu.in.

Phone: ­+91 824 220 6000 | +91 88677 54497 | +91 88677 54493