UP asks officials to ensure 100 pc FID coverage



Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked nine departments to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the number of beneficiaries under the Family ID (FID) scheme.

Special attention is being paid to issuing IDs to beneficiaries of schemes being administered by the departments of social welfare, women welfare, empowerment of persons with disabilities, revenue and UP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

A govt spokesperson said a strategy had been implemented to ensure 100 per cent saturation of the Family ID card across the state, which included issuing cards to beneficiaries of DBT schemes.

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has informed district magistrates and divisional commissioners that funds have been released to all districts to print and laminate Family ID cards and that they should immediately start issuing them.

The scheme is proving to be beneficial for several segments of residents, who despite being eligible for government schemes had been left out.

The spokesman said 32,000 potential beneficiaries have been identified for the Mukhya Mantri Sumangala Yojana through calls made to the CM Helpline and verification by the district programme officer.

A list of 16 lakh pensioners, who do not possess ration cards, have been identified and their names shared with the department of food and civil supplies so that they can be included for ration card distribution.

With services being provided by the revenue department streamlined through the Family ID system, the process of issuing caste or residence certificates has been simplified, especially if at least one other member already has the certificate.

The One Family One Identity Scheme aims to cover every eligible person in society with government schemes. A family e-passbook is being issued to applicants which will contain the details of all family members and the schemes that they are covered under.

So far, the government has identified 3.57 crore families and 14.88 crore members covered by ration cards.