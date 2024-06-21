UP Congress to gherao Assembly on paper leak issue

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ajay Rai will lead a Congress ‘gherao’ of Vidhan Bhawan on Friday to protest the incidents of examination paper leaks, a party spokesman said.

UPCC Spokesman Manish Hindavi said that there have been allegations of irregularities and paper leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate (UG) 2024 as well.

He said doubts have been raised about the examination following the arrest of some persons in connection with corruption in the exam in different states.

The Congress is holding nationwide protests across the country against the irregularities in exams and paper leaks.

Rai said the fate of lakhs of students hangs in balance following the irregularities in exams.