UP man arrested for posting morphed photos of PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath



Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): The Shamli police have arrested a man for allegedly posting a video containing morphed photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and some women political leaders on the social media, a police officer said.

A police team from the Bhawan police station of Shamli district made the arrest, acting on a complaint about a video containing morphed photos of Prime Minister Modi doing rounds on social media.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek said, “We have arrested one Haji Rao Jamshed in the matter and registered a case against him under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.”