Upcoming Events! KCO Pearl Jubilee Celebrations for 2025

Abu Dhabi: Konkani Cultural Organization prominently known as KCO is well known in the UAE, GCC, and India for its benevolent work in helping the needy and deserving students. They initiated several scholarships and additionally supported those suffering from critical illnesses. KCO has been recognizing and supporting many NGOs in Karnataka, who are working with the distressed and the needy, in and around Mangaluru and Udupi districts.

The organization continues to transform itself as a mirror reflecting the culture, tradition, and upholding the values of our great ancestors and has turned to be a focal point for the Konkani community in Abu Dhabi.

KCO recently began the opening of its Pearl Jubilee celebrations, with Thanksgiving Holy Mass on 15th February 2025.

As the KCO members prepare themselves to celebrate the joyful and accomplished 30 years of abiding by their vision, they have a great lineup of events throughout the year, beneficial to the Konkani community of Abu Dhabi, Mangaluru, and Udupi, with the motto: Preserving Culture. Improving Lives.

List of Events:

26th April 2025 Career Guidance Workshop for 8th to 12th grade students in India Social and Cultural Center, Abu Dhabi.

25th May 2025 Konkani Comedy Drama Written and Directed by Pradeep Barboza – ‘Yena Jalayar Vosaana’ in Abu Dhabi.

September 2025 Talents Day in Abu Dhabi.

October 2025 Sports Day in Abu Dhabi.

November 2025 Pearl Jubilee Celebration in Abu Dhabi.

December 2025 Pearl Jubilee Celebration in Mangaluru.

Kindly mark your calendar for the above events listed.

For more details on the above events stay tuned to KCO’s Facebook Page “KCO Trust India” & Instagram handle https://www.instagram.com/kcotrust



