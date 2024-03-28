UP’s Ballia court sentences five to life imprisonment in 2007 murder case



Ballia (UP): A court in Ballia district has sentenced five people to life imprisonment in a 2007 murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hussain Ahmad Ansari also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of the convicts — Shriram, Sada Vriksh, Ravindra, Ram Narain and Haridwar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma said that the convicts had killed Indrajeet on July 15, 2007, in Bibhita Bhuvari village, which falls under the Ubhaon police station’s area.

The FIR was registered on a complaint from the victim’s cousin Sanjay Yadav, he said.