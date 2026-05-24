UPSC Prelims 2026 underway across the nation amid tight security

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) across the country on Sunday.

This year, a total of 8,19,372 candidates have enrolled for UPSC CSE 2026 for approximately 933 positions.

The preliminary examination for UPSC CSE is being held in two sessions using an offline OMR format. The General Studies Paper I commenced at 9:30 a.m., while the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper II will be conducted in the afternoon.

Along with a current photo ID, candidates are required to present a printed version of their e-admit card at their designated examination centre.

Tight security arrangements, including CCTV surveillance, jammers and intensive checking, have been put in place to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

Aspirants expressed hope that they would clear the examination with satisfactory results.

Candidates arrived at Kendriya Vidyalaya in New Delhi’s Pushp Vihar for the examination and expressed hope to do well in the examination.

Speaking to IANS, one aspirant said, “I am a bit nervous, but I have prepared well. I hope that I clear the exam.”

“There is no fixed limit to preparation; we keep preparing continuously,” another aspirant, who is attempting the exam for the third time, said.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, aspirants arrived early at the examination centres, where tight security and checking arrangements were made.

“The arrangements at the centre have been well made. Biometrics and retina scans are being checked before candidates are allowed to enter,” a youth told IANS.

Another, speaking to IANS, said, “The arrangements are good. I am feeling good about the examination. I hope to do well.”

In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, the examination is being conducted at 21 centres. Around 6,652 candidates are appearing for the examination.

SDM and In-charge of the UPSC Examination Centre, Vinod Singh, speaking to IANS about the arrangements, said, “For the UPSC examination, a total of 21 examination centres have been set up in the district by UPSC, and we have appointed eight route in-charges for all the examination centres who are currently carrying the question papers to all the centres.”

An aspirant, speaking to IANS, said, “I am very excited for the examination. I hope it goes well.”