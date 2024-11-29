Urban Estates will be set up in Punjab cities too: Housing Minister

Chandigarh: On the lines of big cities, Urban Estates will be developed in smaller cities, equipping them with state-of-the-art facilities, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardip Singh Mundian said.

A survey of every city is being done and these will be developed soon by the Department, an official statement quoting the minister said on Friday.

He said development authorities have earned Rs 5,000 crore through e-auction of properties twice.

Laying the roadmap for his department, Minister Mundian said efforts were being made to prioritise the planned urban development and to solve the problems of the people associated with this sector, especially city dwellers.

He said for creating Urban Estates, a survey of every city is being done.

“The main priority of the government was to provide accountability and transparency. For the first time, it was decided to organise special camps for the disposal of long-pending cases, under which, the first camp was organised and 51 promoters and builders were handed over colony licenses, completion certificates and layout plans.

“Now the second camp is being organised on December 3 in which more than 100 such certificates will be distributed.”

Minister Mundian said the government “is fulfilling all guarantees. For a long time, the work of registering plots without a no-objection certificate (NOC) was pending, in which the government passed a law and issued a notification. Registration of plots up to 500 yards without NoC will start from December 1. It will be operational for three months till February 28, 2025”.

In response to a question, the Cabinet Minister said corruption would not be tolerated at all and “if anyone is found guilty or any complaint is received, he or she will not be spared”.

In this regard, he said he can be contacted at his mobile (84276-90000).