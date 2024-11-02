Urwa Police Arrest Two in Major Amazon Fraud Case

Mangaluru: In a significant breakthrough, the Urwa police have apprehended two individuals linked to a fraudulent scheme involving online retail giant Amazon. The case, which alleges a sophisticated scam amounting to Rs 11.45 lakh, was registered at the Urwa police station following the fraudulent order of goods using a false identity.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar Meena, 23, and Subhash Gurjar, 27, both hailing from Rajasthan. According to police reports, the duo executed their fraudulent scheme on September 21 at approximately 4 PM. Utilizing fictitious details under the name “Amith,” they ordered two high-value Sony cameras along with ten other items, designating a delivery address near the KSRTC bus stand in Mangalore.

Upon delivery, Raj Kumar Meena received the goods and provided the delivery One-Time Password (OTP), while Subhash Gurjar played a pivotal role by distracting the delivery personnel. In a premeditated act, the accused replaced the original stickers on the Sony camera boxes with those from less valuable items in the order. Following this, Raj Kumar supplied an incorrect OTP which delayed the delivery confirmation. They assured the delivery personnel that the cameras would be collected in the following days to facilitate their intended use.

Suspicion was aroused when they subsequently canceled the order for the Sony cameras. An investigation initiated by Amazon’s delivery partner, Mahindra Logistics, uncovered the sticker swap, prompting a thorough inquiry into the fraud. The investigation revealed that the accused had indeed taken possession of the genuine Sony cameras, leaving behind tampered boxes.

Further investigation by the Urwa police, under the guidance of senior officials, indicated that both Raj Kumar and Subhash have likely engaged in similar fraudulent activities across various states in India. As part of their operations, they reportedly sold the assets obtained through deceit, leading to their arrest.

The Urwa police successfully tracked the patterns of their orders through an analysis of delivery logs and CCTV footage. Their operation culminated in Raj Kumar’s arrest by Salem Police, who subsequently transferred him to Urwa police custody for further questioning. Subhash Gurjar was apprehended in Mangalore. Notably, Raj Kumar has a history of fraud, having previously been arrested for a similar offense involving a camera order in Salem District.

The police have confirmed that 12 additional cases have been registered against the duo across multiple jurisdictions, highlighting the extensive scope of their fraudulent undertakings. Both Raj Kumar and Subhash are now in custody and the seized amount of Rs 11.45 lakh has been presented before the court as part of the ongoing investigation.



