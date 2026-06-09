US disables tanker heading to Iran in Gulf of Oman

Washington: U.S. forces on Monday disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel allegedly violated Washington’s ongoing blockade against Iran and continued sailing toward an Iranian port despite directions from American military authorities.

The action marks the latest enforcement measure under a blockade initiated by the United States on April 13 and underscores the growing military pressure surrounding maritime traffic linked to Iran.

According to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the Palau-flagged tanker M/T Marivex was disabled while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman on its way toward Iran. The vessel was unladen at the time of the incident.

CENTCOM said the ship failed to comply with instructions issued by U.S. forces.

An F/A-18 Super Hornet operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln fired what CENTCOM described as a “precision munition” into the vessel’s engineering and steering spaces. The strike rendered the tanker incapable of continuing its voyage.

“Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

The military did not report casualties, damage beyond the targeted systems, or the identity and nationality of the crew members aboard the vessel.

CENTCOM said the disabled tanker had been attempting to reach an Iranian port despite the ongoing blockade.

The command also released updated figures on its enforcement operations since April 13. According to CENTCOM, U.S. forces have disabled seven vessels deemed non-compliant with blockade measures, redirected 134 ships that complied with instructions, and permitted 42 vessels carrying humanitarian assistance to continue their voyages.

The statement did not identify the intended Iranian destination of the tanker, nor did it provide details about the vessel’s cargo history or any communications that may have occurred between the crew and U.S. forces before the strike.