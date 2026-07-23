US forces start more strikes on Iranian military targets

Washington: US forces launched more strikes against Iranian military targets, according to the US Central Command.

The latest airstrikes began at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, the command announced on X.

“The mission will continue to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters,” said the command.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy a bridge or power plant in Iran each time it shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, reports Xinhua news agency.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy One bridge or power plant, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In response, Iran’s main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, on Wednesday warned that if the United States attacks Iranian infrastructure, Iran will block all oil exports from West Asia and target oil, gas, electricity, and economic infrastructure across the region, according to media reports.

It added that continued threats by the United States will only lead to the war’s expansion in the region and even beyond that.

As many as 68 per cent of US adults said the war with Iran was “not worth fighting,” while 28 per cent said it was, according to a poll issued by The Washington Post-Ipsos last week.

The United States conducted another series of strikes against Iran late Tuesday night, leading to air defences engaging in the skies over Tehran. Iran executed a missile strike targeting a Jordanian city near Israel’s border, prompting warnings in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.