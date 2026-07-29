US lawmakers sound alarm over China’s Wi-Fi push

Washington: A bipartisan group of 19 US lawmakers has sought a detailed update from the Trump administration on its strategy for a major global radio conference in China, warning that Beijing could seek to reshape international spectrum rules governing Wi-Fi and other next-generation technologies.

Representatives April McClain Delaney and Jay Obernolte led the letter to the State Department, Commerce Department and Federal Communications Commission. It focuses on preparations for the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference, or WRC-27, in Shanghai.

The lawmakers said decisions at the conference could influence the international environment for 6G, satellite systems and advanced Wi-Fi. They called for a unified US position and closer coordination with allies.

“As other nations, including the People’s Republic of China, work to shape global spectrum policy, the United States must lead—not react,” McClain Delaney said.

“Strong coordination across our federal agencies and close collaboration with our allies are essential to protecting American innovation, strengthening our economic competitiveness, and ensuring the technologies that power our homes, businesses, and communities continue to be built on U.S. leadership,” she said.

The letter was sent to Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Arielle Roth and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

The lawmakers asked the agencies to explain how preparations are being coordinated at senior levels. They also sought information on staffing, resources and the selection of a US ambassador for the conference.

A central concern is continued unlicensed access to the 6 GHz spectrum band. The lawmakers described it as essential for Wi-Fi capacity, innovation and US technological competitiveness.

They said almost 90 per cent of smartphone data usage in the United States travels over Wi-Fi, depending on the operator. Adequate unlicensed spectrum capacity is needed to keep pace with demand, the letter said.

Accusing China and aligned stakeholders of promoting exclusive licensed approaches in the upper 6 GHz band, the lawmakers said that such efforts could undermine international momentum for unlicensed use and weaken US influence over the broader connectivity sector.

They asked the administration to outline plans for building a coalition of like-minded countries. The letter specifically sought details about engagement with Mexico and Brazil, which the lawmakers said had previously shown some alignment with China on 6 GHz issues.

NCTA , The Internet & Television Association, welcomed the congressional initiative, saying continued access to the full band was important for next-generation Wi-Fi, consumers and businesses.

The lawmakers requested a written response by August 22. The other signatories included Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Representatives Don Bacon, Kathy Castor, Debbie Dingell, Sarah Elfreth, Josh Gottheimer, Chrissy Houlahan and Darin LaHood.

The World Radiocommunication Conference is convened by the International Telecommunication Union.