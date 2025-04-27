US military considering permanent deployment of F-35 fighter jets to South Korea: Report

Seoul: The US military is considering the permanent deployment of advanced F-35A radar-evading fighter jets to South Korea, a source said Sunday.

The deployment, if realised, would mark a major addition to US air assets in South Korea, which consist mostly of older-generation F-16 fighter jets. F-35s have previously only been temporarily deployed for joint training.

“The US military has a concept of permanently deploying F-35As at Kunsan Air Base,” the source said. “It will first deploy one squadron, and there is a possibility of rotationally deploying another squadron.”

A squadron is an Air Force unit made up of around 20 aircraft, reports Yonhap news agency.

In July last year, the US 7th Air Force in South Korea announced the relocation of nine F-16s from Kunsan Air Base to Osan Air Base to establish a “Super Squadron” of 31 fighter jets at Osan Air Base.

The 7th Air Force said last week it will also relocate most remaining F-16s from Kunsan Air Base to Osan Air Base in October for another “Super Squadron,” a move that will make Osan Air Base home to 62 F-16s.

The 7th Air Force said the Kunsan Air Base will operate as a “primary exercise and rotational force bed-down location” for US air component forces in South Korea.

When asked about the possible deployment of F-35As at Kunsan Air Base, a 7th Air Force official said nothing has been decided.

F-35s are considered to be capable of flying deep into enemy territory without being detected. South Korea currently operates 39 F-35As and plans to acquire 20 more.

North Korea has often reacted angrily to the deployment of key US military assets to South Korea, accusing Washington of raising tensions.