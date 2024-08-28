US Open: Swiatek saves triple set point, overcomes Rakhimova in first round

New York: Women’s World No.1 Iga Swiatek of Poland survived a scare at the US Open on Tuesday, overcoming a gritty challenge from lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of women’s singles at the Arthur Ashe Stadium here.

Swiatek, the 2022 US Open winner, saved three set points in the second-set tiebreak before advancing 6-4, 7-6(6) in 1 hour and 52 minutes at the Flushing Meadows.

Rakhimova held some initiative in their first encounter, which initially threatened to be a one-sided rout after Swiatek raced out to a 4-0 lead for the loss of just three points. But Rakhimova, who took Aryna Sabalenka to three sets in Washington four weeks ago, pushed the Pole hard for the rest of the match.

Swiatek, who has won five majors so far, was unable to close out the World No.104 serving at 5-4 in the second set and ultimately needed to squeak past in a tiebreak that went down to the wire. This was her 80th win in Grand Slam matches so far.

Swiatek, who has won the French Open in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, is bidding to add a second US Open crown to her 2022 title. Her 21st victory in 22 career Grand Slam first-round matches sets up a four-time, second-round clash with either Daria Saville or qualifier Ena Shibahara, the former doubles No.4 who has turned her focus to singles this year.

In other first-round matches on Tuesday, Caroline Dolehide of the United States stunned 11th-seed compatriot Danielle Collins 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 while 31st-seeded Katie Boulter of the United Kingdom too needed three sets to overcome Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 and 25th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Taylah Preston of Australia 6-2, 6-0 in just over one hour.