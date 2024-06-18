US: Six dead, five injured in Georgia house fire

New York: A fire broke out at a house in the US’ Georgia state on Monday, leaving six people including three children dead and five others injured, according to media reports.

The deceased were aged from 6 to 74, and the five survivors were rushed to a hospital in Atlanta, the state capital, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local authorities.

Some of the survivors had serious injuries, local authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in Coweta County, southwest of Atlanta, close to 5 a.m., and there were 11 people inside the home when the fire broke out, according to the media reports.